Furlong and Larmour return for Ireland Six Nations campaign

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has recalled star prop Tadhg Furlong and twinkle-toed back Jordan Larmour to his squad for the Six Nations after both Leinster players missed the Autumn Nations Cup.

But full-back Jacob Stockdale is unavailable for Ireland's opener against Wales in Cardiff on February 7 because of injury.

Johnny Sexton captains in a 36-man squad that includes just two uncapped players, Munster's Craig Casey and Ulster's Tom O'Toole.

Farrell said disruption to the club season and the cancellation of European fixtures because of coronavirus meant there had been fewer opportunities for players to demonstrate their form.

"Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group," Farrell said in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement. "Unfortunately, Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us."

Stockdale's absence could mean Larmour slots in at full-back, where he has played for Ireland before.

British and Irish Lions prop Furlong was missed by the Irish in their Six Nations defeat by France last year and during the Autumn Nations Cup.

Farrell is under pressure after Ireland finished third in the 2020 Six Nations.

Squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton (capt)

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, Caelan Doris, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier

