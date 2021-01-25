Kiwi Heem quits Toulon for 'family reasons'

Bryce Heem (centre) is leaving Toulon in order to return to New Zealand for 'major family reasons'

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

The versatile New Zealand full-back Bryce Heem will leave Toulon at the end of the week "for major family reasons," the French Top 14 club announced on Monday in a statement.

Heem, who has played at wing, centre and full-back, "expressed the wish to be released from his contract in order to return to New Zealand and his relatives," said Toulon.

"The 'human' and 'family' values are an essential part of Toulon Rugby Club," said the statement.

"So the decision to release Bryce Heem from his contract was obvious."

The 32-year-old New Zealand Sevens international, who has played 25 games and scored six tries for Toulon since joining from Worcester in 2019, will leave after Saturday's Top 14 match against Brive.

Toulon coach Patrice Collazo praised "the great rugby qualities of a player very appreciated within the changing room, who knew how to bring people together through his skills but also, and especially, by his irreproachable spirit."

