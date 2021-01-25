Lampard set to be sacked as Chelsea boss: reports

Frank Lampard is reportedly set to lose his job as Chelsea boss

London (AFP)

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked as Chelsea manager, with former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel in line to take over, reports said on Monday.

The 42-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge with the club ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham helped the Blues progress into the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Luton.

But it looks unlikely to save Lampard's job, with owner Roman Abramovich apparently ready to make a change.

Chelsea's record goalscorer signed a three-year deal in 2019 and despite a transfer ban, led them to the FA Cup final and a fourth-place finish in his first managerial campaign at Stamford Bridge.

With cash to spend ahead of this season, the arrivals of Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have failed to translate into improved results.

The Blues have lost six Premier League matches so far this season, losing five of their last eight league games.

