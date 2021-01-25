Launchbury and Marler out of England's Six Nations squad

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England suffered a blow ahead of their Six Nations title defence after both Joe Launchbury and Joe Marler withdrew from the squad on Monday.

Second row Launchbury has been ruled out by a broken leg, although club side Wasps hope he could recover in time for the final two rounds of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Harlequins prop Marler has withdrawn for personal reasons.

Launchbury and Marler have been replaced in England's squad by Charlie Ewels and Tom West respectively.

Eddie Jones' men are due to meet up at St George's Park, the England football team's national training base, on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Championship.

England are set to open their 2021 Six Nations campaign at home to oldest rivals Scotland on February 6.

