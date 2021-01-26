Schwarz wins Schladming slalom under lights

Advertising Read more

Schladming (Austria) (AFP)

Austria's Marco Schwarz won the floodlit World Cup Schladming slalom held in swirling snow on Tuesday.

Schwarz was the man to beat as he went into the event top of the discipline standings, so extended his slalom lead here.

The Austrian had come sixth in the first run earlier in the day and was 0.68sec faster over the two legs than Clement Noel with Alexis Pinturault third at 0.82.

Pinturault was the fastest man on the hard-packed snow on the second run and remains top of the overall World Cup standings.

The Frenchman has 860 points with Swiss breakout star Marco Odermatt on 607 and Schwarz up to third on 566.

© 2021 AFP