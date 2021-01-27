Millar-Mills to join England international sister at Wasps

Oh boy - England's Harriet Millar-Mills is set to welcome brother Elliot to club side Wasps

London (AFP)

Elliot Millar-Mills will link up with his England international sister Harriet when he joins Wasps at the end of the season.

A 28-year-old prop, Elliot will leave second-tier London club Ealing to move to Midlands outfit Wasps, last season's Premiership runners-up.

Harriet, a 58-cap star of an England women's team that are the dominant force in European rugby, plays for Wasps Ladies.

While Elliot has played representative rugby for England counties he still has some way to match his two older siblings, with Scotland's Bridget and England's Harriet having played against each other in a full international.

