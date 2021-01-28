Bayern star Mueller left off German Tokyo Olympics roster

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Thomas Mueller's hopes of playing for Germany at the Tokyo Olympics are over after the German FA (DFB) confirmed Thursday he will not be selected.

The Bayern Munich star is not on the extended list of players, submitted to the German National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), being considered for Tokyo, the DFB confirmed to AFP subsidiary SID.

The new list has yet to be made public.

Only players listed in January can be selected for Germany at the Tokyo Games, currently scheduled to start on July 23.

Mueller had originally been earmarked by Stefan Kuntz, the coach of Germany's Olympic team, before the Tokyo games were postponed last year due to the coronavirus.

In an interview last year, Mueller said it would be "cool" to play for Germany in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old, part of Bayern's treble-winning squad last season, helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but was axed from the senior squad by head coach Joachim Loew in March 2019.

However, he could have played for Germany at the Olympics as one of three over-aged players permitted to each team.

