France youth coach to take charge of Top 14 side Pau in summer

France Under 20 manager Sebastien Piqueronies will take over at Pau in the summer

France youth team manager Sebastien Piqueronies will take over at Pau at the end of the season, the Top 14 club announced on Thursday.

The 43-year-old, who gave up playing when he was 26 to move into coaching, has signed a three-year deal and will oversee the coaching team of Thomas Domingo, Paul Tito and Geoffrey Lanne-Petit.

Pau are currently without a head coach -- often called the manager in France -- since the sacking in December of Nicolas Godignon and Frederic Manca.

Piqueronies has been in charge of the France under-20 team which won the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2019, bringing through players like Cameron Woki and Donovan Taofifenua who are both in Fabien Galthie's training squad for the coming Six Nations.

"With Sebastien, we made the choice of a man with strong rugby convictions, of a builder imbued with the culture of winning to take us to a new level," said Pau president Bernard Pontneau in a statement.

Pau are currently 11th in the Top 14 with five wins to their name this season. They have won one of their two matches in the European Challenge Cup.

