Asher-Smith equals 60m PB at Karlsruhe indoor meet after 15-month absence
Issued on: Modified:
Karlsruhe (Germany) (AFP)
Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith equalled her personal best over 60m as she clocked 7.08 seconds in winning the women's final at Karlsruhe's indoor meet on Friday in her first race for well over a year.
Less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, Asher-Smith dominated the field.
She was the fastest semi-finalist, clocking 7.11 secs, in her first indoor race for three years and her first international race for 15 months.
In the build-up, Asher-Smith, 25, said she is planning a "genuine attack" on the indoor season and could run at the European Indoor Championships in Turon, Poland, from March 5-7.
The British sprinter is set to race in Duesseldorf on Sunday and Lievin on February 9.
© 2021 AFP