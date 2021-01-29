US extends 'TPS' protections for Syrian immigrants

Washington will allow thousands of Syrians stranded inside the United States to remain due to the continuing Syrian civil war.

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The United States renewed the temporary protected status (TPS) granted to thousands of Syrians stranded in America past their visa expirations on Friday, citing the civil war in their country.

The move by Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske allows 6,700 Syrian nationals who would normally have to return to their country to remain in the United States through September 2022.

The order also allows another 1,800 Syrians in this country to apply for TPS status.

Homeland Security said the war conditions in Syria "prevent Syrian nationals from safely returning."

"The Syrian civil war continues to demonstrate deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of chemical weapons and irregular warfare tactics, and use of child soldiers," the department said.

"The war has also caused sustained need for humanitarian assistance, an increase in refugees and displaced people, food insecurity, limited access to water and medical care, and large-scale destruction of Syria's infrastructure," it said.

© 2021 AFP