Bayern punish Tolisso tattoo in football's latest Covid breach

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

French World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso became the latest footballer to fall foul of Covid-19 quarantine regulations when he was dropped and fined by Bayern Munich on Saturday for getting a tattoo.

He follows Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo who was criticised this week for leaving Turin to visit to a mountain resort and Newcastle's record-signing Joelinton who was an unused substitute in Saturday's win over Everton after posting a selfie of himself getting a haircut on social media on Friday.

"Corentin Tolisso has violated our guidelines... which is very annoying and cannot be tolerated," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing coronavirus situation."

The 26-year-old central midfielder, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, was dropped for Saturday's home league game against Hoffenheim.

A video was posted on Friday which showed Tolisso getting a tattoo on his right forearm while not wearing a protective mask.

Tattoo parlours in Germany are currently closed due to the current lockdown.

According to the European champions, the Frenchman has been handed a "heavy fine".

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky that Tolisso "knows he made a mistake. He will receive a fine that we will donate to charity. It's a fine he will feel."

In Tolisso's absence, Marc Roca partnered Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield against Hoffenheim.

Bayern already have midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez in quarantine after contracting Covid-19.

- 'Private life' -

Ronaldo, who has already contracted the virus, appeared to break coronavirus rules with a 150 kilometre trip to a mountain resort on Tuesday evening after his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of them on a snowmobile on Instagram.

Under current Italian coronavirus rules, the couple should not have left the city of Turin. The multimillionaire player and his partner now risk a fine of up to 400 euros ($485) each.

Juventus, however, appeared not to be concerned by Ronaldo's mountain jaunt.

"Ronaldo had the day off, he can do what he wants in his private life," said coach Andrea Pirlo.

"Off the pitch they are free citizens and each one takes his own responsibility."

The 35-year-old was also criticised in October for travelling to Portugal while Juventus were in isolation after two virus cases.

Newcastle said on Friday they were "disappointed" by a social media post showing Brazilian forward Joelinton having a haircut on Friday despite hairdressers being closed in England under the virus lockdown.

"There are clear Covid-19 protocols in place and the club continues to guide and educate its players on their responsibilities," a Newcastle spokesman said.

"The club will be taking appropriate action internally."

It is the latest blow for Joelinton who was left on the bench against Everton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has scored just one Premier League goal this season and has been a flop since his £40 million ($55 million) move from Hoffenheim in 2019.

© 2021 AFP