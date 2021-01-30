Wild forward Fiala suspended for dangerous hit on Kings' Roy

Swiss national team member Kevin Fiala has been hit with a three game ban after after an illegal check that injured a Los Angeles Kings player during an NHL contest in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The National Hockey League slapped Swiss forward Kevin Fiala with a three-game suspension on Friday for an illegal check from behind that injured a Los Angeles Kings player.

Fiala, who plays for the Minnesota Wild and the Swiss national team, was disciplined by the league's department of safety for a check that sent Kings defenceman Matt Roy headfirst into the boards during the Wild's 5-3 win on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Fiala was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. In making their decision officials said Fiala gave "a direct push in the back that caused Roy to crash dangerously" into the boards.

American Roy was helped off the ice and did not return. He was able to travel with the Kings to their next game.

Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said that the hit can be a teaching point for players young and old.

"It will be on multiple videos, teaching clips for young players, older players, junior players, pro players on basically what not to do," McLellan said.

Roy, 25, has three assists in eight games this season.

