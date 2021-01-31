Asher-Smith claims second 60m indoors win in Germany

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the womens 60m final in Duesseldorf on Sunday

Düsseldorf (Germany) (AFP)

Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith picked up her second indoor victory over 60m in Germany this weekend by winning the women's final in Duesseldorf on Sunday.

Having equalled her personal best by running 7.08 seconds to claim victory in Karlsruhe on Friday, the 25-year-old clocked 7.12 to win the women's 60m final on Sunday.

This weekend is the first time the British sprint queen has raced indoors for three years and her first race for well over a year.

Less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, Asher-Smith dominated the field at the Duesseldorf meet held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of Swiss sprinter Ajla del Ponte, who ran a personal best 7.16secs.

Asher-Smith is also set to race in Lievin on February 9.

She could also feature at the European Indoor Championships in Turon, Poland, from March 5-7, for which she has already qualified.

© 2021 AFP