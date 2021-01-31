Kristoffersen storms Chamonix ski slalom

Advertising Read more

Chamonix (France) (AFP)

After his crash Saturday Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen produced two top-class descents Sunday to win the Chamonix World Cup slalom with a stylish return to form.

After timing fastest on the first run, Kristoffersen conquered a cut-up piste on melting snow as last man down the start ramp with a rampaging second run in bright sunshine.

He did enough as the degraded slope became ever more sluggish to edge Swiss skier Ramon Zenhaeusern by 0.28sec.

Another Swiss, Simon Simonet, who went at the start after finishing 30th in the first descent and barely qualified for the second run, recorded the fastest second-run time to jump to third for his first career podium finish.

Kristoffersen won with a combined time of 1min 37.81sec,

Austrian slalom standings leader Marco Schwarz came sixth and overall French standings leader Alexis Pinturault was second in the first run but finished tied for eighth.

French tyro Clement Noel was another victim of the bad weather as he followed with his tail between his legs in 44th position.

© 2021 AFP