Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

Neymar (L) and Mbappe (R) have scored 29 goals for PSG between them this season

Neymar said on Sunday that he hopes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season and wants Kylian Mbappe to also commit his future to the French champions.

Brazilian star Neymar is in discussions with PSG over a possible new contract, as his current deal is set to end in June 2022.

"I am very happy at the moment, things have changed a lot," the 28-year-old told French television channel TF1.

"I can't really say why. I feel good, I have adapted, I'm calmer. I'm very happy here. I want to stay at PSG."

Neymar, who PSG made the world's most expensive player with a 222-million-euro ($269 million) transfer from Barcelona in 2017, scored twice in Sunday's surprise 3-2 loss at Lorient, the club's first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

He wants Mbappe -- who has been repeatedly linked with a possible move to Real Madrid and said he wanted time to "think" earlier this month -- to sign a new deal.

"I hope Kylian will want to stay too," Neymar added. "Of course, that's the wish of all the supporters.

"We want Paris to remain a great team and I want to keep doing what I've always done -- playing football and being happy, they're the most important things."

Mbappe has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season for PSG, with Neymar netting 13 times despite having a long spell out of the team with injury.

"We have a relationship like brothers," Neymar said of the 22-year-old Mbappe.

"I'm the older one. We like to play together a lot. I love to bring the best out of him.

"He's a golden boy, I call him 'Golden Boy' because he really is golden. He has a huge heart, even off the pitch he is incredible."

Sunday's defeat saw PSG slip to the unusually low position of third in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Lille.

