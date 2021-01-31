Olympic champion Goggia sprains knee in Garmisch fall

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia's participation in the world championships is in doubt after a fall.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia sprained her right knee in a fall on Sunday as she descended the slope after the women's Super-G was cancelled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen because of fog, the Italian winter sports federation (FISI) confirmed.

"Sofia Goggia was the victim of a fall on the return track that brought competitors down to the valley," the FISI said in a statement.

"The Olympic champion suffered a sprained trauma to her right knee and is on her way to Milan to undergo examinations by the FISI Medical Commission."

The race in the Bavarian Alps, which could still go ahead on Monday, will be the last women's World Cup event before the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 8-21.

Goggia has been in remarkable form claiming back-to-back wins in the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland last weekend.

It was the 28-year-old's 11th World Cup victory and her fourth straight in the downhill discipline this season, a feat not seen since now-retired American Lindsey Vonn did it back in 2018.

© 2021 AFP