Skip to main content
Live
#Myanmar
#Vaccine
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Man Utd's Marcos Rojo completes Boca switch

Issued on: Modified:

Marcos Rojo has left Manchester United for Boca Juniors
Marcos Rojo has left Manchester United for Boca Juniors Paul ELLIS AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

London (AFP)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old will return to his native Argentina on a permanent basis after agreeing terms with the reigning champions.

Rojo had spent the second half of last season on loan with his first club, Estudiantes, before returning to United, although he played his final game for the Reds in November 2019.

The Argentina international arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.

In total, Marcos made 122 appearances for United, scoring two goals.

"We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future," the club tweeted.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.