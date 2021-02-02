Skip to main content
Live
#Navalny
#Vaccine
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Ukrainian teen Mahuchikh impresses with high jump of 2.06 metres

Issued on: Modified:

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, seen here in September's Diamond League meeting in Rome, produced the best high jump of the year in Slovakia on Tuesday
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, seen here in September's Diamond League meeting in Rome, produced the best high jump of the year in Slovakia on Tuesday ANDREAS SOLARO AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

Paris (AFP)

Ukrainian teenager Yaroslava Mahuchikh produced the best performance of the year in the high jump with a leap of 2.06m at an indoor meeting in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old's jump was three centimetres short of the world record of 2.09m set by the Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova 34 years ago at the Rome world championships of 1987.

After winning the junior world championships in 2017 and the Youth Olympics the following year, Mahuchikh announced herself on the senior circuit when she took silver behind Mariya Lasitskene at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Mahuchikh improved her own junior world record that she had held since Doha of 2.04m.

The indoor world record of 2.08m has been held since February 4, 2006 by the Swede Kajsa Bergqvist.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.