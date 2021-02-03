Complaint filed against Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez over mask refusal

Alvaro Gonzalez (L) and Neymar were involved in a heated spat earlier this season, after which the Brazilian accused the Marseille defender of racism

An official complaint was filed Wednesday against Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez, who was fined after refusing to wear a mask and insulted a police officer asking him to comply with the Covid-19 health rules, police sources said.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning as Marseille were preparing to fly to Lens for their Ligue 1 game. After first refusing to put his mask back on, the player swore at a border patrol agent several times, the source added, confirming an earlier report from local newspaper Var-Matin.

In the end, Alvaro, 31, was fined for not wearing a mask and a complaint was filed for verbal abuse of a person in a position of public authority.

The Spanish centre-back was involved in a spat with Neymar during Marseille's 1-0 win in September, accused of racism by the Brazil star. The PSG forward was also alleged to have racially abused Hiroki Sakai, but both players avoided punishment due to insufficient proof.

It is the latest chapter in a chaotic week for Marseille, who suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday after the Portuguese had offered to resign following a transfer dispute.

Their scheduled match at home to Rennes last Saturday was postponed after several hundred angry fans stormed the club's training ground, leading to 25 arrests.

The supporters were demonstrating against the poor results but also against the running of the club by president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Alvaro was struck on the back by a projectile as he went to confront the supporters.

Eight of those arrested were detained on Monday awaiting trial later this month.

