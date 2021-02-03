'Error of judgement' as Wales wing Adams gets two-game ban over virus breach

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales wing Josh Adams has been suspended for the first two matches of the 2021 Six Nations Championship following a breach of coronavirus protocols, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Wednesday.

The infraction took place when Adams attended a gathering with his immediate family present on Sunday, the day after the full Wales squad were released from camp ahead of their Six Nations opener at home to Ireland this weekend.

Adams, who has now been released from the Wales training camp, said: "I would like to apologise unreservedly.

"When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

"It was wrong to do this. I'm aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I've fallen short on this occasion.

"I'd like to apologise to my team-mates and to our supporters for my mistake."

The Cardiff Blues flyer has scored an impressive 14 tries in just 29 Tests. The 25-year-old was also the top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup in Japan with seven tries.

Tuesday saw the Wales squad return to their training base near Cardiff when the breach was immediately reported and action taken, according to the WRU.

"We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules."

The New Zealander added: "On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.

"He was present at a small, immediate family gathering to celebrate a milestone with those close to him, but that is against the rules and action had to be taken."

The WRU insisted all members of the Wales squad had been briefed extensively regarding Covid-19 protocols, adding they would "remind everyone of their responsibility to not only adhere to the extensive measures in place but also to set an example".

Their statement also said the WRU will "work with Josh in relation to his integration back into camp following a further testing and re-education process."

The Wales squad's latest round of Covid-19 tests on Wednesday all returned negative results.

Official statistics show that, in the week ending 22 January, there were more than 8,400 deaths linked to coronavirus in England and Wales.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 45.1 percent of all deaths in England and Wales that week.

The Office for National Statistics said this was the highest proportion of deaths involving coronavirus to have been recorded since the pandemic began last year.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday before playing Scotland at Murrayfield on February 13.

