Paris court finds French state guilty in landmark lawsuit over climate inaction

A Paris court on Wednesday found the French state guilty of failing to meet its commitments to curb greenhouse gas emissions in a landmark ruling hailed by activists as a "historic victory for climate".

A group of NGOs backed by two million citizens had filed a complaint accusing the French state of failing to act to halt climate change, in what has been dubbed the "case of the century".

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Paris court said the French state had failed to meet its obligations and ordered it to pay the symbolic sum of 1 euro in compensation for "moral prejudice".

An international accord signed in Paris five years ago aims to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 degrees.

But experts say governments are far from meeting their commitments and anger is growing among the younger generation over inaction, symbolised by the campaigns of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

The French case is part of a mounting push from climate campaigners across the world to use courts against governments.

