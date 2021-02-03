Golden Globes nominations ceremony begins

The 78th Golden Globes, which honor film and television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be broadcast from Beverly Hills on February 28, 2021

Los Angeles (AFP)

The unveiling of Golden Globes nominees began Wednesday in a remote ceremony that offers an important, early glimpse into the movies leading this year's unique and much-delayed Hollywood awards season.

The announcement, co-hosted by "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson, whittles down the list of films and stars headed for the Globes ceremony later this month -- itself seen as a bellwether for the Oscars in April.

Pandemic-related theater closures and blockbuster delays are expected to boost smaller, stay-at-home movies this year, including Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Mank" and "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Rival streamer Amazon Prime is campaigning hard for "One Night in Miami," while Disney-owned Searchlight looks set to fly the flag for Tinseltown's traditional major studios with "Nomadland."

The 78th Golden Globes, which also honor the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be broadcast on February 28.

