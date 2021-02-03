Lille stretch lead and increase pressure on Lyon, PSG

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Lille recorded their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 victory on Wednesday with a 3-0 win at Bordeaux that sent the leaders five points clear at the top.

Yusuf Yazici, Timothy Weah and Jonathan David scored second-half goals as Lille put the pressure back on chasing duo Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, who play Dijon and Nimes respectively later.

Turkey international Yazici slammed a pass from Jonathan Bamba into the roof of the net on 54 minutes as Lille eventually broke down Bordeaux.

Weah then applied the finishing touch from a Luiz Araujo lay-off as the Brazilian ran free of the Bordeaux defence following a blistering counter-attack just past the hour.

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a superb reflex save to turn away Hwang Ui-jo's header, and the visitors added a late third through Canadian substitute David.

Fifth-placed Rennes conceded an 83rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to resurgent Lorient, who climbed out of the bottom three having defeated PSG at the weekend.

Metz extended their unbeaten run to six matches following a 1-1 draw with Montpellier, while Brest drew 2-2 at Strasbourg and the game between Reims and Angers finished goalless.

Neymar is suspended for PSG's game at home to bottom side Nimes, as Mauricio Pochettino hopes to bounce back from his first loss as the club's new coach.

Marseille travel to Lens in disarray following the suspension of coach Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, just hours after he offered to resign following a row over transfers.

© 2021 AFP