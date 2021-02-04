Four Minnesota Wild games postponed as Covid hits NHL team

Marcus Foligno, 17, is one of six Mnnesota Wild players who are on the Covid-19 unavailable list

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Minnesota Wild have had four games postponed as they placed five players on the Covid-19 unavailable list, the National Hockey League club said on Wednesday.

Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Jared Spurgeon and Swedes Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson were all added to the list, joining forward Marcus Foligno, who had been placed on the absent list earlier in the week.

The Wild, who are quarantining in Denver, were scheduled to play thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Also postponed are weekend home games against the Arizona Coyotes and another home game scheduled for Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.

A total of 90 NHL players have been placed on the Covid-19 unavailable list since the start of the regular season on January 13. The four postponed games brings the league total to 22 this season.

The Wild are expected to fly back to Minneapolis on Thursday. They also announced they are closing their training facilities.

On Wednesday, the Avalanche said they had placed Canadian forward Tyson Jost on the Covid-19 list.

© 2021 AFP