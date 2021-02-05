Skip to main content
Atalanta's Koulibaly and Ghoulam test positive for coronavirus

Issued on:

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly is isolating with coronavirus.
Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly is isolating with coronavirus. Filippo MONTEFORTE AFP
1 min
Advertising

Milan (AFP)

Napoli defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday.

Senegalese international Koulibaly, 29, returned a positive after 30-year-old Algerian Ghoulam's result was announced earlier in the day.

The club said that Ghoulam was tested on Thursday and later on Friday announced that: "After swabs carried out this morning Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive for Covid-19."

Both players are asymptomatic and will isolate at home, the club added.

The pair will miss Saturday's league trip to Genoa with Napoli due to host champions Juventus next weekend.

Atalanta then face Napoli in an Italian Cup semi-final, second leg, at Bergamo on Wednesday but the holders are also losing players.

Napoli were already without the club's record scorer Dries Mertens to injury and midfielder Diego Demme is in doubt after taking a knock to the head during the goalless first leg this week.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne limped off during the game in Naples with a calf problem.

© 2021 AFP

