Farrell hands Six Nations debut to Ireland wing Lowe

Ireland wing James Lowe is set for his Six Nations debut

Dublin (AFP)

New Zealand-born wing James Lowe is set to make his Six Nations debut on Sunday after he was named in Andy Farrell's team to face Wales in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old Lowe impressed in the Autumn Nations Cup but was then sidelined with a groin injury, only returning to training last month.

He has been preferred to his Leinster team-mate Jordan Larmour, who missed the Nations Cup due to injury, and finds himself is on the replacements' bench.

Johnny Sexton, embarking on his 12th Six Nations campaign, will skipper the side announced on Friday as they bid to win for the first time in Cardiff since 2013.

Fly-half Sexton is one of five players from that team to be involved in Sunday's match.

His half-back partner, Conor Murray, is another of them, along with prop Cian Healy, who makes his 50th Six Nations appearance.

Hugo Keenan gets a chance to impress at full-back with Jacob Stockdale out injured.

British and Irish Lions prop Tadhg Furlong is named on the bench despite not having played rugby since Ireland's defeat by England last February.

Team (15-1):

Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Cian Healy

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

© 2021 AFP