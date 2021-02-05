Mexico leader says tested negative after Covid illness

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he has tested negative for the coronavirus

Advertising Read more

Mexico City (AFP)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Thursday that he has tested negative for Covid-19, nearly two weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

Lopez Obrador, who refused for months to wear a mask or abandon his cross-country tours, was said to have suffered mild symptoms.

"I took an antigen test this morning and it came out negative," said the 67-year-old president, who has a history of heart problems and hypertension, in a video on social media.

Lopez Obrador underwent further testing, but the results were not yet available, authorities told a press conference.

"Of course I still have to wait a few more days, but I am already in good health. I am recovering well from Covid," the president said.

The left-wing populist, who had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache, announced his illness on January 24.

Mexico has officially registered around 1.9 million coronavirus cases and more than 161,200 deaths, one of the world's highest fatality tolls.

© 2021 AFP