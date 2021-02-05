Relegation-threatened Nimes sack coach Arpinon

Jerome Arpinon has been dismissed as coach of Ligue 1 strugglers Nimes

Nîmes (France) (AFP)

Ligue 1 strugglers Nimes announced Friday that they had sacked coach Jerome Arpinon after a string of poor results that has left the club bottom of the table.

His assistant Pascal Plancque, who only arrived at the club at the beginning of January, "will take over the interim as coach of the first team during this period", the club said in a statement.

Arpinon took over the role as coach at the start of the season, replacing Bernard Blaquart, for whom he had been the assistant.

The Crocodiles have lost five of their last six games, with the only bright spot in the middle of that sequence a 2-1 victory against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

Nimes are bottom of the table with 15 points, four points behind Nantes who are one place above the relegation zone.

They face Monaco on Sunday at the Stade des Costieres,

