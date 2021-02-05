Top pitcher Bauer joins reigning MLB champion Dodgers

Trevor Bauer, last year's National League Cy Young award winner as best pitcher while with Cincinnati, said Friday he will join the reigning Major League Baseball champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2021 season

Los Angeles (AFP)

Trevor Bauer, last year's National League Cy Young Award winner as best pitcher, said Friday he has signed with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old American right-hander revealed he was joining his hometown club in a video posting on his YouTube and other social media accounts.

"Excited for this next chapter," Bauer said.

Major League Baseball's website, citing an unnamed source, reported Bauer's deal was for three years at $102 million, with a $40 million salary this season and $45 million paycheck for 2022 each setting MLB salary records.

Bauer's video, including highlights from his nine-year MLB career, closed with Bauer wearing a Dodgers uniform and saying, "This season is about adding to our legacy, and I can't wait Dodger fans."

Bauer went 5-4 with a league-best 1.73 earned-run average, 100 strikeouts and two complete-game shutouts for the Cincinnati Reds last season, becoming the first Cy Young Award winner in the team's history and guiding the team to its first playoff berth since 2013.

Together with Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and David Price, Bauer will be part of an impressive starting rotation that will try and power the Dodgers to a ninth consecutive NL West division title and their fourth National League crown in five seasons.

He was the most prized free agent pitcher available, the first Cy Young winner on the market the following season since Roger Clemens in 2004.

Over nine MLB campaigns with Arizona and Cleveland as well as the Reds, Bauer is 75-64 with an 3.90 earned-run average. He went 0-2 against the Chicago Cubs for Cleveland in the 2016 World Series.

