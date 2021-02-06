Edouard strikes again as Celtic edge past Motherwell

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard took his tally for the season to 15

Glasgow (AFP)

Celtic kept up their unlikely chase of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday to close the gap on their Glasgow rivals to 20 points.

Centre-back Stephen Welsh powered home his first Celtic goal after just two minutes.

Odsonne Edouard then continued his fine form with a fifth goal in four games to deservedly double the Hoops lead early in the second-half.

However, Neil Lennon's men again failed to keep a clean sheet when Allan Campbell's long-range strike flew over Scott Bain.

The Scottish champions still have a game in hand on Rangers, but their immediate focus is on securing second place and a route into next season's Champions League qualifiers.

Hibs remain six points behind Celtic in third as they beat fourth-placed Aberdeen 2-0 to put Dons boss Derek McInnes under more pressure.

Martin Boyle scored both goals for the Edinburgh side either side of half-time.

Livingston manager David Martindale's 14-game unbeaten start to his reign in charge came to an end with a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone.

The sides will meet again in the League Cup final later this month and it was the Saints who boosted their chances of a top-six finish thanks to goals from Scott Tanser and Shaun Rooney.

Managerless Kilmarnock lost 2-0 at St Mirren, while Ross Country remain second bottom after Dundee United won 2-0 at Dingwall.

Bottom-of-the-table Hamilton host Rangers on Sunday.

