Kriechmayr wins last Super-G before world championships

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won his second successive Super-G at Garmisch on Saturday

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP)

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr heads to next week's world championships as favourite to win the Super-G after winning Saturday's World Cup event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Kriechmayr, who leads the discipline standings, finished 0.17sec ahead of countryman Matthias Mayer who is 81 points behind him in the standings.

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt finished third at 0.49secs and remains the last man capable of troubling Alexis Pinturault in his bid to win the Crystal Globe in the overall standings.

Odermatt, 23, is now 325 points adrift of the Frenchman.

It marked an eighth World Cup win for Kriechmayr who travels to Cortina d'Ampezzo on the back of two successive Super-G wins, having also won in Kitzbuhel at the end of January.

"It was a good race and I feel very good in Super-G," said Kriechmayr who won bronze in downhill and silver in Super-G at the 2019 world championships but has yet to win a gold at either the Worlds or Olympics.

"But even if I am doing well at the moment, I am not the only favourite of the Worlds," he added.

"Cortina is another piste, another day, we'll have to put everything back in place."

Mayer is also heading into the world championships in good shape having finished third in Friday's downhill at Garmisch as well. He has now finished on the podium in each of his last six 'speed' events.

"For the moment it's going really well", said the 30-year-old who was downhill Olympic champion in 2014 before winning gold in the Super-G in 2018.

"I have a good feeling on the skis, I can attack while remaining relaxed. It's this mixture that makes it work."

