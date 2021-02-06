Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19 vaccine
#Joe Biden
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Lolo Jones adds bobsleigh world title to hurdles golds

Issued on: Modified:

Star of summer and winter: Lolo Jones
Star of summer and winter: Lolo Jones JOHN MACDOUGALL AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

Paris (AFP)

Two-sport star Lolo Jones added a world bobsleigh title to her back-to-back world indoor hurdles crowns on Saturday.

The 38-year-old and teammate Kaillie Humphries edged out Germany's Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack in the two-woman bob in Altenberg, Germany by 0.35sec.

German duo Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi were third at 1.01sec behind.

Jones won the 60m hurdles at the world indoors in 2008 and 2010 while Humphries, 35, now has four bobsleigh world titles.

The victory will be a boost to their hopes of Olympic gold in Beijing in 2022 although the Chinese capital represents heartbreak for Jones.

At the 2008 Olympics, she led the 100m hurdles final until a stutter at the penultimate barrier saw her finish in seventh place and in tears.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.