NFL offers league stadiums as Covid vaccination sites

The home venue of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals is among the 30 league stadiums that commissioner Roger Goodell has offered to transform into a mass Covid-19 vaccination center

Advertising Read more

Tampa (AFP)

The National Football League has offered to transform each of the league's 30 stadiums into mass vaccination centers to boost rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine across the United States, the NFL said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the offer in a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible," Goodell wrote in the letter.

"To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials."

Seven NFL teams -- Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots -- have already made their stadiums available as vaccination sites.

"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as Covid testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell added.

The NFL offer comes ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl in Tampa, where 7,500 vaccinated frontline healthcare workers will attend as guests of the league in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

© 2021 AFP