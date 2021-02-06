Son of Chiefs head coach quizzed after accident injures child

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car crash late Thursday that left a five-year-old seriously injured, local media reported

Los Angeles (AFP)

The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was involved in a multi-car accident that left a five-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, US media reported on Friday.

Britt Reid, who is an assistant coach with the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs, was questioned by police after his truck struck two cars parked on a freeway in Kansas City late Thursday.

Police said Reid had admitted having "two or three" alcoholic drinks before the accident, the local KSHB television network reported.

A five-year-old child in one of the cars suffered serious injuries while a four-year-old child in the same car suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The Chiefs confirmed Reid's involvement in an accident in a brief statement on Friday.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said.

"We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

KSHB reported that a search warrant application filed by police said officers could smell a "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" and that Reid's eyes were bloodshot.

The application said Reid had admitted drinking earlier in the evening and that he was also currently being prescribed the drug Adderall.

Reid, who was due to be on the sidelines at the Super Bowl on Sunday alongside his father, has a history of driving and drug-related issues.

In 2007, he was given an eight- to 23-month jail sentence and five years of probation after pleading guilty to carrying an unlicensed firearm and other offenses.

It followed a road rage incident where he had pointed a gun at another motorist.

Britt Reid later went into rehab as it emerged he had been addicted to prescription painkillers since high school when he injured his back lifting weights.

His elder brother, Garrett Reid, died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2012 during a Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

