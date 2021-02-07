Skip to main content
Baxter proud of Exeter's 'grinding win' at Newcastle

Issued on:

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter GEOFF CADDICK AFP/File
2 min
London (AFP)

Exeter boss Rob Baxter lauded his side for "grinding out a win" as his reigning champions went second in the English Premiership with a 15-9 win away to Newcastle on Sunday.

Sam Simmonds' try helped the Chiefs go 10-6 ahead come half-time at Kingston Park, before Wales wing Alex Cuthbert went over after the break.

Baxter, while accepting there was room for improvement, was buoyed by the form of an Exeter side missing several internationals on the opening weekend of the 2021 Six Nations against an in-form Newcastle team.

"It's not easy to come to Newcastle on a freezing cold Sunday afternoon and grind out a win," said Baxter.

"It was a seven-hour trip here, it was an early kick-off, and the boys have turned up and performed physically and emotionally really well.

"If we've got one criticism, there was just a little bit of inaccuracy and lack of composure around the breakdown."

Newcastle counterpart Dean Richards added: "We're happy with a losing bonus point but I think we could've taken more if we'd shown more composure.

"Our discipline has been tremendous all season but again it just seemed a little bit off at times and we gave away one or two penalties that we have been punished from."

