Bayern Munich into Club World Cup final after Lewandowski double

Issued on: Modified:

Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich in Monday's Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly
Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich in Monday's Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly Karim JAAFAR AFP
1 min
Advertising

Al-Rayyan (Qatar) (AFP)

Bayern Munich advanced to the Club World Cup final after two Robert Lewandowski goals were enough to seal a 2-0 victory over African champions Al Ahly in Monday's semi-final.

The European champions face Tigres in the final on Thursday after the Mexican club saw off Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Sunday's other semi-final.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with just 17 minutes gone at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a host venue for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Poland star then headed home a Leroy Sane cross four minutes before the whistle to book Bayern's place in the final.

