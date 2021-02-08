Ex-Wallabies prop Kepu leaves London Irish for 'personal reasons'

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Australia's most-capped prop Sekope Kepu is terminating his contract with London Irish due to personal reasons, the English Premiership club said on Monday.

The 35-year-old had been with the club since last season.

"London Irish can confirm Sekope Kepu has left the club due to personal reasons," said a club statement.

"Kepu outlined the nature of his predicament to director of rugby Declan Kidney over recent weeks.

"This weekend he confirmed that he felt he had no option but to return to New Zealand citing personal family health reasons, which will remain private, for his decision.

"Whilst we are desperately disappointed, in these unprecedented times we understand the human element of Sekope's situation," he said.

Kepu, who has 110 Test caps, leaves with Irish sitting comfortably in sixth place in the Premiership table on 22 points after eight matches.

