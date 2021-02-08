Heavy snow sees postponement of men's super-G at Cortina worlds
Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) (AFP)
Heavy snowfall in the Italian Dolomites has forced the postponement of the men's super-G at the world championships in Cortina to Thursday, organisers said.
The international ski federation (FIS) said that "due to the heavy snowfall and the conditions of the slope", the super-G scheduled for Tuesday would now be held on Thursday at 1030 GMT.
The rescheduling means that the first men's downhill training, originally scheduled for Thursday, is cancelled.
The women's super-G is still scheduled to be raced on Tuesday.
The opening event of the February 8-21 championships in Cortina, the women's alpine combined, was cancelled earlier Monday because of heavy overnight snow that made it impossible for the track to be cleared in time for a safe race.
