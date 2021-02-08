India's Ishant Sharma bags 300th Test wicket

Ishant Sharma has entered India's exclusive 300-wicket club after trapping Dan Lawrence lbw in Chennai on Monday

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket on day four of the opening match against England in Chennai on Monday.

Sharma trapped Dan Lawrence lbw for 18 -- his third of the match -- in his 98th Test for India.

The milestone reached during England's second innings sees the 32-year-old enter India's exclusive 300-wicket club, which includes pace greats Kapil Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311).

Spinner Anil Kumble remains India's highest wicket-taker with 619 scalps before he retired in 2008.

Sharma, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2007, has battled a series of injuries throughout a stop-start career.

He has taken 115 wickets in 80 one-day internationals.

