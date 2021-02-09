England call up up Sinckler, Vunipola for Italy Six Nations clash

Mako Vunipola is back in the England squad for their Six Nations match against Italy

London (AFP)

England have added props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola to their squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Italy.

Sinckler missed the 11-6 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland at the weekend after completing a ban for swearing at a referee while Vunipola has been out since November with an Achilles injury.

Making way to accommodate their return to Eddie Jones' 28-man championship squad are tighthead Harry Williams and loosehead Tom West.

Jones will welcome the availability of his first-choice props following a dismal display against Scotland in which his pack failed to gain any kind of foothold in the game.

Sinckler is expected to slot straight back into the starting XV but given his two-month absence, Vunipola is more likely destined for a bench role.

