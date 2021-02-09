Evenepoel back in training after horror crash and aiming for Giro

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel won four stage races in 2020 before suffering a serious injury in a crash at the Tour of Lombardy

Advertising Read more

Brussels (AFP)

Remco Evenepoel, who was seriously injured in August at the Tour of Lombardy, said he wants to return to competition at the Giro d'Italia in May, the Belgian newspaper La Dernier Heure-Les Sports reported on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who has been dubbed the heir to cycling legend Eddy Merckx, fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging 10 metres (30 feet) into a ravine during the Italian race.

The young Belgian came off crutches in September but his return to the saddle has been delayed by a recovery that has taken longer than initially expected.

However, Evenepoel was given the medical green light on Monday to start training again and has his sights set on a Giro return.

"The objective is now that I am ready to resume competition on May 8 (at the Giro d'Italia)," he said. "When will I be in shape? May 8!"

European junior champion in 2018, Evenepoel won the 2019 time trial before winning all four stage races that he took part in last season, including the Tour of Poland.

He was due to take part in last year's coronavirus-delayed Giro in October before his Lombardy crash landed him in hospital.

© 2021 AFP