Celtic exact revenge by hitting St Mirren for four

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard took his tally for the season to 15

Glasgow (AFP)

Celtic gained revenge for their first home defeat to St Mirren since 1990 last month with a 4-0 victory over the Buddies on Wednesday to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

The Hoops still look destined to miss out on a historic 10th consecutive league title as they trail their Glasgow rivals by 18 points.

But Neil Lennon's men have bounced back from St Mirren's 2-1 win at Celtic Park with three consecutive wins to move nine points clear of third-placed Hibernian.

Tom Rogic's early strike put the visitors in front on a freezing night in Paisley, but it was not until the final 11 minutes that Celtic made their dominance count.

Odsonne Edouard scored for the sixth time in his last five games by converting from the penalty spot for the Frenchman's 18th goal of the season.

Substitute Ryan Christie then steered home the third before he teed up David Turnbull to fire in Celtic's fourth.

Celtic still have game in hand on Rangers and face their Glasgow rivals twice more this season, but realistically need a collapse from Steven Gerrard's men in the final 10 games of the season to rekindle their title hopes.

At the other end of the table, new Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright lost his first game in charge 1-0 to Motherwell.

Alan Campbell scored the only goal as ninth-placed Motherwell moved five points clear of the relegation playoff place.

Killie remain in 10th, just a point ahead of the bottom two.

