France's Ntamack, Ramos back in training with Toulouse

Thomas Ramos (L) and Romain Ntamack (R) made their France debuts during the 2019 Six Nations

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos have returned to training with Toulouse after missing out on France's Six Nations squad with injuries, club coach Ugo Mola said on Wednesday.

Fly-half Ntamack has been out since late December with a double jaw fracture and full-back Ramos last played in mid-January because of a groin issue.

"Romain and Thomas are in the process of calmly getting back on the field," Mola said at a press conference.

Ntamack's place at Test level has been taken by Matthieu Jalibert, who scored 15 points in Saturday's tournament-opening win at Italy, but could return for later rounds of the competition.

Ramos, who can also feature at outside-half, competes with Brice Dulin and Anthony Bouthier for a starting berth.

Additionally Mola, who played 12 times for Les Bleus between 1997-1999, said flanker Francois Cros remains sidelined.

Blindside Cros started six Tests under Fabien Galthie last year and was sent back to the Top 14 holders after joining up with France for a training camp in Nice last month.

"His foot is taking a bit more time than expected but we hope he can come back into the squad quite soon," Mola said.

Galthie's men, runners-up in last year's Six Nations, head to Ireland on Sunday after Mola's side host Pau in the French top flight on Friday.

