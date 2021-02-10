LVMH suspends Rihanna's fashion house

While fashion giant LVMH is putting Rihanna's ready-to-wear line on ice, it will continue with the cosmetics and lingerie parts of her Fenty brand

Paris (AFP)

French luxury giant LVMH announced Wednesday that it was suspending popstar Rihanna's ready-to-wear fashion line that she launched in 2019, to focus on the cosmetics and lingerie parts of her brand Fenty.

LVMH said in a statement that it was putting the Fenty fashion house on hold "pending better conditions".

However, it said a new round of funding for Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, had been secured from US investors, and that LVMH would focus on expanding her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products.

Rihanna's tie-up with LVMH was the first time the fashion giant had built a brand from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987, and was part of a strategy to reach more millenials.

It was also the first time one of LVMH's houses had been headed by a woman.

Fashion magazine WWD reported that the Fenty maison had not posted anything on its Instagram since the start of the year, and that its e-commerce site would stop operating in the coming weeks.

LVMH has also collaborated with artists Kanye West for its sportswear brand Adidas, and Pharrell Williams at Chanel.

