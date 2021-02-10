Skip to main content
Prominent Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul freed from jail after nearly 3 years

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 06, 2019 This undated handout picture released on the Facebook page of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul shows her posing for a picture by a beach. - Saudi authorities on February 10, 2021 released prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, her siblings said, after nearly three years in detention.
Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison on Wednesday after nearly three years behind bars, her sister said in a Twitter post, in a case that has drawn international condemnation. 

"Loujain is at home !!!!!!" her sister Lina tweeted, posting a close-up picture of Hathloul's face.

Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. human rights experts have called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. The court, which also ordered a five-year travel ban, had suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence.

