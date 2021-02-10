Prominent Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul freed from jail after nearly 3 years

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 06, 2019 This undated handout picture released on the Facebook page of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul shows her posing for a picture by a beach. - Saudi authorities on February 10, 2021 released prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, her siblings said, after nearly three years in detention. AFP - -

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison on Wednesday after nearly three years behind bars, her sister said in a Twitter post, in a case that has drawn international condemnation.