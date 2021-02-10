Rocker Bruce Springsteen arrested on intoxicated driving charge

Bruce Springsteen was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey in November on a charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Wednesday.

The "Born To Run" singer was also cited on November 14, 2020 for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesperson said.

The 71-year-old rock icon will make a court appearance in the coming weeks, according to entertainment outlet TMZ, which broke the news.

Springsteen's representative did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.

The incident occurred a few weeks after The Boss released his 20th studio album, "Letter To You" -- a return to the layered guitars, dramatic percussion and glockenspiel that swelled into the signature sound he coined with his E Street Band, the group he's performed with since 1972.

© 2021 AFP