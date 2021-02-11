Injuries force Scotland into three changes for Wales

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes for the Wales match

London (AFP)

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been forced into making three changes for their Six Nations clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Dashing wing Sean Maitland, centre Cameron Redpath and flanker Jamie Ritchie have all been sidelined following last week's outstanding tournament-opening 11-6 win over reigning champions England -- their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham, Harlequins centre James Lang and Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson have now all come into the side.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Richie Gray, Gary Graham, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt, Huw Jones

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

