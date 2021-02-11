Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Injuries force Scotland into three changes for Wales

Issued on:

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes for the Wales match
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes for the Wales match Geoff Caddick POOL/AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

London (AFP)

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been forced into making three changes for their Six Nations clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Dashing wing Sean Maitland, centre Cameron Redpath and flanker Jamie Ritchie have all been sidelined following last week's outstanding tournament-opening 11-6 win over reigning champions England -- their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham, Harlequins centre James Lang and Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson have now all come into the side.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Richie Gray, Gary Graham, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt, Huw Jones

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.