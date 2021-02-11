Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised overnight after a fall

Berlusconi appeared in public on Tuesday, looking frail after months holed up in southern France, where his daughter has a villa

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi spent the night in hospital after an "accidental fall" at home, a spokesman for the 84-year-old billionaire said Thursday.

Berlusconi tripped while staying at his residence in Rome, and was bruised on one side. Following the accident, he was taken to his home city of Milan for a hospital check-up.

"He was discharged this morning and he is at home, working, to take part in remote voting for the European Parliament," the spokesman said in a statement.

Berlusconi, who has dominated public life in Italy since the 1980s as a businessman and three-time prime minister, was elected to the EU's parliament in 2019.

He had travelled to Rome on Tuesday to meet former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, and offer his support to the economist as Italy's next prime minister.

Berlusconi looked frail as he reappeared in public after months holed up in southern France, where his daughter has a villa.

In September, the media magnate spent almost two weeks in hospital with coronavirus. He was hospitalised again for a few days in January after suffering heart problems.

© 2021 AFP