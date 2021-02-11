Leipzig's wintersports fan Nagelsmann braced for Liverpool warm-up

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Having used the club's training ground to practise his skiing in midweek, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to freeze out Augsburg on Friday in their final match before facing Liverpool.

Nagelsmann's side face the English club in the Champions League last 16, first-leg tie in Budapest on Tuesday as they are unable to host the game due to Germany's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"I like to be in the mountains, but there are none here, so that's why we did it," said Nagelsmann, who was towed on skis, then a snowboard, around the club car park following heavy snow this week.

With Liverpool looming, playmaker Emil Forsberg is expected to sit out the Augsburg match as he looks to shake off a knee problem.

A home win this weekend would cut the seven-point gap behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who play on Monday, but arctic conditions are expected.

The temperature is set to be around -10 degrees Celsius for the late kick-off, but Nagelsmann said his squad are ready for the weather.

"The cold is of course a problem for the pitch, but the team have been training very well with a lot of energy and passion," he said.

"We, the coaching team, obviously have to dress a little warmer because we don't move as much. Warm feet are crucial."

Augsburg have lost to top six sides Bayern, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

"I am extremely pleased with the team spirit, I absolutely want to keep (Augsburg to) zero. Even narrow 1-0 wins are very important for us as a team," Nagelsmann said.

