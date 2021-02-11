Yankees lead off 2021 Major League Baseball season

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2021 Major League Baseball Season against the Colorado Rockies on April 1, with all 30 teams set to be in action on Opening Day

The New York Yankees will open the 2021 Major League Baseball season hosting the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1, the first of 15 games on an Opening Day slate confirmed by MLB on Thursday.

With all 30 teams in action, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will start the season on the road, at the Colorado Rockies in a National League West division clash.

MLB announced its initial 2021 schedule last July, updating it Thursday with game times.

The schedule calls for every team to play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

In recent weeks, amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, MLB had sought to push back Opening Day and shorten the season from 162 regular season games for each team to 154 -- with expanded playoffs ensuring players received all of their scheduled compensation.

Players already gearing up for spring training to start next week balked and MLB announced this month it had agreed with the players' union on health and safety protocols and a 162-game season that would start as scheduled on April 1.

Opening Day will include two interleague matchups: The Miami Marlins host the World Series runner-up Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners host the San Francisco Giants.

The final day of the 2021 regular season, which includes 12 division clashes, is scheduled for Sunday October 3.

Other highlights of the regular season include the Dodgers visiting the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting on June 4 -- a rematch of the 2020 National League Championship Series.

The Rays will host the Houston Astros in a three-game set starting on April 30 in a rematch of their dramatic seven-game American League Championship Series.

The 2021 All-Star Game, to be hosted by the Braves, is scheduled for July 13.

Play resumes after the All-Star break with the New York Yankees hosting American League East rivals the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Mets will host the Yankees in a series September 10-12 -- the first time the New York teams have played each other on September 11 as MLB observes the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and other targets.

